Donziger Still A Flight Risk, Judge-Appointed Prosecutor Says

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 3:45 PM EST) -- Embattled attorney Steve Donziger remains a flight risk and shouldn’t get his home confinement restrictions loosened as he faces contempt charges, a court-appointed prosecutor told a New York federal court in recent days. The prosecutor, Rita Glavin of Seward & Kissel LLP, said Donziger is still stonewalling a March court order that underlies one of the criminal charges he’s facing and is thus in "willful" violation of federal law and the conditions of his pretrial release. And despite his counsel’s promises that Donziger has a long list of people willing to co-sign his current $800,000 bond, none of the circumstances that...

