Firm Rips CFPB's 'End-Run' Around Constitutional Challenge

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 11:01 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s recent move to scrap a lawsuit seeking to enforce a civil investigative demand against a New York debt collection law firm has been slammed by the firm as a head fake designed to prevent a New York federal judge from ruling on a constitutional challenge to the agency. The Law Offices of Crystal Moroney PC accused the CFPB of engaging in “contumacious behavior” and “judge-shopping” in a Nov. 12 letter to U.S. District Judge Nelson Román, saying the agency wasn’t being forthcoming earlier this month when it told him that it was withdrawing its 2017 civil...

