Huawei Owes Fees For 'Rank Gamesmanship' In Patent Loss

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:24 PM EST) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei must pay attorney fees for its $13 million patent infringement loss after U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Friday upbraided the company for "rank gamesmanship," finding the smartphone maker needlessly litigated a host of issues only to withdraw them at the eleventh hour. The blistering order granting PanOptics Patent Management LLC fees cited an "egregious" and "widespread pattern of litigation abuse," including the strategic withdrawal of key defenses on the eve of trial and a last-ditch effort to challenge jurisdiction while jurors deliberated. The court has yet to determine the fee amount for the 2½ year fight...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS