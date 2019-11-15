Pope Francis Calls For 'Balance' In Encryption Debate

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 8:50 PM EST) -- Pope Francis has waded into the debate over government access to encrypted communications, challenging tech firms in a Thursday speech to strike a "fitting balance" between protecting privacy and helping law enforcement track down child predators. Speaking at a technology conference in the Vatican, Pope Francis stopped short of explicitly endorsing the idea that companies should break their encryption to allow for law enforcement access, a practice that the tech industry has fiercely resisted. But the pope, echoing concerns that U.S. and U.K. authorities have expressed for years, suggested that tech companies should take more responsibility for child predators and other...

