Using Multiple-Attorney Depositions After Finjan Ruling

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:53 PM EST) -- Depositions are powerful tools for obtaining sworn out-of-court testimony for use at trial and throughout a case. Depositions are a unique part of the discovery process in that they allow attorneys to examine adverse or third-party witnesses without direct judicial supervision. The federal rules do not specify the number of attorneys who may question a witness. Most depositions for cases in federal courts are carried out under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 30, which provides general guidelines for the structure and conduct of deposing witnesses during a deposition. For example, this rule generally limits depositions to seven hours unless the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS