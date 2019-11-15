EPA Can't Escape Suit Seeking Tighter Asbestos Standards

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 8:02 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday denied the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's attempt to dodge part of a lawsuit filed by health and environmental groups that are looking to force the EPA to tighten asbestos regulations. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen accepted the EPA's argument that the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization and other plaintiffs can't pursue claims under both the Administrative Procedure Act and the Toxic Substances Control Act over the agency's denial of their petition for stricter regulations, but allowed the APA claim to proceed. The plaintiffs sued the EPA after the agency denied their petition to amend a chemical data reporting rule...

