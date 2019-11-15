Avianca Majority Investor Says United Is Mounting A Takeover

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:12 PM EST) -- The majority shareholder of Avianca Holdings SA filed suit against United Airlines and another Avianca investor on Friday for trying to dilute its majority stake in a “transparent attempt” to acquire full control of the Latin American airline. BRW Aviation Holding LLC currently holds 78.1% of its Avianca’s voting shares, but used that stake as collateral for a loan it received from United Airlines Inc. and Kingsland Holdings Limited, which hold the remaining voting shares. In a complaint in New York state court, BRW alleges that United and Kingsland are now trying to destroy the value of that collateral — in...

