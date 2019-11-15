Trade Court Sees Limits On Trump's Use Of Security Tariffs

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday rebuked President Donald Trump for his use of a Cold War-era trade law to set tariffs based on national security, keeping alive an importer's suit challenging a duty increase against Turkish steel. A three-judge panel denied the government's request to toss a suit from Transpacific LLC, which is arguing that the White House violated the Constitution when it raised tariffs on Turkish steel from 25% to 50% using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. "The president's expansive view of his power under Section 232 is mistaken, and at odds with...

