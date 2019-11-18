11th Circ. Says More Info Needed For Cert. In DirecTV Call Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 6:31 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit last week dismantled a certified class of consumers that received unsolicited telemarketing calls from DirecTV but left the door open for recertification if the consumers can show more potential class members asked the AT&T subsidiary not to call them. In a published decision handed down Friday, the panel vacated the certification handed down by a Georgia federal judge two years ago, finding the consumers have not yet shown that a majority of the roughly 17,000 class members have standing to sue DirecTV under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. To have standing, they need to show they asked the satellite...

