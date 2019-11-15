Claims Court Tosses Challenge To $991M Army Bundle Deal

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 8:42 PM EST) -- A small business can’t pursue a second protest over a U.S. Army decision to bundle 10 support contracts into a single $991 million deal, after a U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge ruled Friday that the nature of the deal puts it outside the court’s jurisdiction. The Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act, or FASA, effectively limits protests involving task orders to the U.S. Government Accountability Office alone, and InSap Services Inc. can’t get around that restriction by claiming it is challenging the conditions underlying the Army’s task order solicitation rather than the solicitation itself, Judge Thomas C. Wheeler ruled. The intent of...

