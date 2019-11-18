Cruise Line Seeks Nix Of Suit Over Using Cuban Dock

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 9:42 PM EST) -- MSC Cruises has urged a Florida federal court to toss a suit from a Havana port’s ex-owner accusing the cruise line of trafficking in stolen property by using the terminal, saying that the former owner had failed to specify which acts constitute such trafficking. MSC Cruises argued in a filing on Friday that Havana Docks Corp. had failed to provide details about how the cruise line trafficked in confiscated property. Havana Docks has not outlined what acts MSC Cruises allegedly committed within the scope of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, which allows suits over property seized by the Cuban government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS