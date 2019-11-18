1st Circ. Won't Re-Hear $3B Utilities Price-Fixing Row

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:37 PM EST) -- The First Circuit has said again that it won't revive a suit brought by consumers who accused two energy companies of driving up fuel costs by $3.6 billion in New England. The appeals court did not give a reason for Friday's two-page order denying the consumers' request that it rehear the circuit's earlier decision, which upheld a lower court's dismissal of the suit. But the First Circuit had previously ruled that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s rate-setting authority preempts the consumers’ suit, which claims that Eversource Energy and Avangrid Inc. colluded to drive electricity prices up. The consumer suit was filed following...

