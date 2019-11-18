Kaiser Can't Deny Anorexia Treatment Coverage, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 3:48 PM EST) -- A California man has urged the Ninth Circuit to revive his proposed class action claiming Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. unlawfully refused to cover out-of-network residential treatment for his anorexia, saying the plan’s “crisis-driven” approach to mental health care is at odds with federal benefits law. Ian Moura said Friday that a lower court improperly granted summary judgment to Kaiser based on an incomplete understanding of whether the nonprofit health plan offered him the residential treatment he needed when it denied his claim for anorexia nervosa treatment at the Monte Nido Eating Disorder Treatment Center. Moura said the court failed to...

