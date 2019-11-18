Widow Asks High Court To Review BNSF's Win In Death Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:13 PM EST) -- The widow of a BNSF Railway Co. worker who died in a snowstorm car crash asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to review whether the Seventh Circuit usurped her jury trial rights when it upheld the railroad’s early win in her lawsuit. In July, the Seventh Circuit affirmed summary judgment for BNSF after finding no jury could reasonably find it was negligent for asking Celso Guerrero to help clear snow from the tracks at its Galesburg, Illinois, yard following a 2015 snowstorm. But that holding flies in the face of the high court’s “repeated instruction” that in nearly all cases...

