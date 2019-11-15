Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Redbox Won’t Sell Disney Movie Download Codes Anymore

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 9:30 PM EST) -- Redbox has agreed to stop selling "codes" that allow owners of Disney DVDs to access the movies online, according to a stipulated injunction filed in California federal court as part of a settlement resolving Disney's two-year-old lawsuit.

In a six-page proposed stipulated consent judgment and permanent injunction filed Thursday, Redbox agreed to never again sell, offer, distribute, market or promote the codes that come in Disney DVD boxes and that allow the owner of the DVD to download a digital copy of the film.

The settlement comes after U.S. District Judge Dean Pregerson in August 2018 granted The Walt Disney Co.’s...

