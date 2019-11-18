$1.6M Neiman Marcus Breach Deal Approved On 2nd Try

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge gave initial approval Friday to a $1.6 million settlement for Neiman Marcus consumers looking to hold the company accountable following a 2013 data breach, after rejecting an earlier deal because of conflicts between class members. U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said the revised settlement appears reasonable, fair and adequate, and certified a class of Neiman Marcus customers who had shopped at the department store while malware was attacking its system. A final approval hearing will be held Feb. 19, according to Judge Coleman's order. She had declined to OK a similar deal in September 2018, saying a...

