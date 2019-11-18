Ex-NFL Star Continues Fight Against Arbitration With Texans

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:02 PM EST) -- Two-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker DeMeco Ryans has asked the Texas Supreme Court to let him move forward with a lawsuit alleging the Houston Texans are responsible for the shoddy field conditions that led to his career-ending injury, instead of sending the case to arbitration. In a petition for review filed with the state's high court on Friday, Ryans argued that the First Court of Appeals improperly kicked his case to arbitration in August based on "presumptions" and created a conflict with its sister court in Houston, the Fourteenth Court of Appeals, which has held that compelling arbitration based on "incomplete...

