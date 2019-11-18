Trio Admits To Roles In $5M Tribal Casino Embezzlement Plot

Law360, Miami (November 18, 2019, 10:00 PM EST) -- Three of out eight people charged with helping to embezzle more than $5 million from the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming casino near Miami pled guilty Monday in federal court to playing roles in the alleged theft, which authorities say was achieved by tampering with electronic gambling machines. Michel Aleu, Maria Del Pilar Aleu and Yusmary Shirley Duran, who were charged in an indictment unsealed in August, entered their pleas before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes in Miami. The judge said at the end of the roughly two-hour hearing that she would recommend acceptance of the pleas to the referring trial...

