No Damages For Landlord In Fight Over Pot-Growing Leases

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 10:01 PM EST) -- A jury in California’s Monterey County has delivered a verdict in a complex real estate dispute arising from a California commercial park’s sudden termination of leases with a tenant that subleased space to marijuana growers, finding the commercial park liable for breach of contract but awarding no damages. Friday’s verdict awarded no damages on landlord Moss Landing Commercial Park’s $6 million in claims for lost rent and utilities or on the counterclaims by tenant Grupo Flor over the leases for nine buildings, which were terminated in the fall of 2017. The jury said that Grupo Flor and Moss Landing did enter...

