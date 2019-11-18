Mack-Cali Scores $300M Loan For Jersey City Project

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 3:02 PM EST) -- Mack-Cali has landed $300 million in financing for a multifamily project in Jersey City, New Jersey, that will also include a new elementary school, according to an announcement on Monday from CBRE, which brokered the deal for the borrower venture. The loan is for The Charlotte, which will have 750 residential units when complete. Thirty-seven units at The Charlotte will be affordable, and the project will also include a 36,000-square-foot elementary school that the venture will deed to Jersey City when it's built, according to CBRE Group Inc. CBRE on Monday said the loan was for Mack-Cali Realty Corp. and Roseland...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS