Venezuela Oil Co., Trustee Reach Deal on $1.68B Bonds

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:02 PM EST) -- Venezuela's state-owned oil company has reached an agreement to take off the table for bondholders Citgo shares that back $1.68 billion worth of government bonds due to mature next year, under a forbearance agreement that extends until the litigation ends. Counsel for Petróleos de Venezuela SA told U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Friday that the two sides had struck the deal that afternoon. Oral argument on summary judgment motions is now slated to take place in May, and it's expected that the judge will issue her decision in the case shortly thereafter. The pact ends a standoff between the...

