FCC Subsidy Program Still Susceptible To Fraud, GAO Says

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:57 PM EST) -- The Government Accountability Office said in a report released Monday that the Federal Communications Commission needs to improve fraud protections in its program that gives about $4.5 billion a year to internet service providers for supplying affordable broadband access to rural areas and other hard-to-reach customers. Congress' watchdog agency found that the program remains vulnerable to waste, fraud and abuse despite the commission's reforms over the past decade. Current programs to manage fraud risks are not robust enough, according to the report. "FCC has little assurance that it can prevent or detect the types of documented rate-of-return carrier misconduct that have...

