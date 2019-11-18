Carbon Fiber Co. Says Its Legal Malpractice Claims Are Timely

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:24 PM EST) -- A carbon fiber manufacturer has said the clock hasn't run out on malpractice claims it lodged against two Chicago attorneys who sued to be paid for more than 20 years of work on a patent case the company settled for $20 million. Urging an Illinois federal court not to throw out its claims, Zoltek Corp. said Friday it did not discover the grounds for its malpractice claim while it was being represented by John Mortimer of Wood Phillips Katz Clark & Mortimer and Dean Monco, who has since left that firm. The company accuses the lawyers in its patent infringement claim over the...

