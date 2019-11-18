Court Rejects $100M Cap On NJ Transit's Sandy Coverage

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Monday affirmed that a $100 million cap for flood losses doesn’t apply to New Jersey Transit Corp.'s claim for coverage of Superstorm Sandy damage, agreeing with a lower court that the transportation system can pursue up to $400 million from a group of excess insurers. A three-judge panel of the state Appellate Division upheld a trial court’s decision that NJ Transit’s coverage for water damage attributed to Sandy is not subject to a flood sublimit in its policies with underwriters at Lloyd's of London, RSUI Indemnity Co., Torus Specialty Insurance Co. and four other carriers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS