State AGs Call On FTC To Ban 'Abusive' Noncompetes

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 6:56 PM EST) -- A group of state attorneys general have stepped up their attempts to ban noncompetes by calling on the Federal Trade Commission to classify the agreements for low-wage workers and those without negotiated noncompete clauses as an "unfair method of competition" and illegal under the FTC Act. The coalition of Democratic state attorneys general from Illinois, California, Delaware, Michigan and 15 other states said in a letter to the FTC on Friday that the fastest way to get rid of noncompetes is to have the agency initiate rulemaking to create a regulation banning employers from enforcing or threatening to enforce a noncompete...

