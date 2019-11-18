Commerce Gives Cos. 90 More Days To Work With Huawei

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce again extended a deadline for U.S. companies to stop doing business with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, saying Monday it was worried about rural customers losing service. Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security said in an announcement that it will extend the "temporary general license" — which allows U.S. firms to conduct certain transactions with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and its non-U.S. affiliates — to Feb. 16. "The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark," Commerce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS