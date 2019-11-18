Magistrate Recommends Axing One Of LabMD's Tiversa Suits

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:39 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh federal magistrate has recommended dismissing LabMD’s racketeering claims against cybersecurity firm Tiversa, Pepper Hamilton, Morgan Lewis & Bockius and Dartmouth College, saying the statute of limitations had expired in one of many suits over Tiversa’s alleged shakedown of the lab. U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly filed a report Friday recommending that LabMD’s case be dismissed with prejudice because the key injury to LabMD — a Federal Trade Commission investigation stemming from Tiversa Holding Co.’s allegedly false report that a patient data file had been leaked through a file-sharing program — commenced in 2010. Therefore, the judge said, the...

