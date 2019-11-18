Carnival Pushes To Win Helms-Burton Suit Over Cuban Port

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 7:59 PM EST) -- Carnival has asked a federal court to throw out a Florida man's claim that he can sue the cruise line under the Helms-Burton Act for using Cuban port facilities confiscated by the Castro regime, saying he failed to make good on his inheritance of stock in the port. Plaintiff Javier Garcia-Bengochea says he owns a claim to stock in Cuban company La Maritima SA, which previously owned waterfront property where Carnival Corp. has allegedly made illegal use of the port, according to the cruise line on Friday. But Bengochea doesn't own a claim because he didn't make a timely appearance in...

