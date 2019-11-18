Purdue Opioid Claims Need National Fix, High Court Told

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 7:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has the authority to hear Arizona's unusual proposed complaint aimed at forcing the owners of bankrupt OxyContin seller Purdue Pharma LP to pay back billions of dollars they allegedly raided from the company, the state said Monday. In a brief Monday, Arizona sought to buttress its claims that it has evidence that members of the Sackler family made cash transfers to themselves while Purdue was facing enormous financial exposure over its alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis. According to Monday's brief, the high court has original jurisdiction under the U.S. Constitution in any dispute between a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS