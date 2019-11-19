Pizza Hut Ignored 'No Delivery' List, Robbed Driver Claims

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:39 PM EST) -- A Pizza Hut delivery man who says he was beaten and robbed after his employers ignored a "do not deliver" list has sued parent company Yum Brands Inc. and a Mississippi franchise in federal court Jemuel Gates initially filed suit in Hinds County, Mississippi, saying he was attacked in July 2018 after being assigned to make a pizza delivery to an apartment complex managed by Standard Enterprises Inc. He says he was working at the time as a delivery driver for the franchise leased by JJB Pizza at 2106 Raymond Road in Jackson. “Despite the ‘no delivery’ list and safety concerns,...

