Senate Democrats Unveil Sweeping Privacy Bill Framework

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 9:22 PM EST) -- Senate Democrats released a broad-brush view of what they envision for comprehensive federal privacy legislation that would tackle what they see as wide gaps in consumer data protections across a range of industries. The framework issued Monday was crafted by minority leaders in four committees with jurisdiction over privacy and represents their set of “core principles” for an overhaul of U.S. privacy laws. It calls for consumers to be able to control their personal information, while corporations, nonprofits and political entities would be held to new standards for when and how they gather, use and protect data. Top Democrats on the...

