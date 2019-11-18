NJ Justices To Pick Up Pieces Of Asbestos Liability Puzzle

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 6:12 PM EST) -- Manufacturers and mesothelioma victims will be seeking guidance from the New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday as the justices wrestle with the definition of "product" in untangling a split among state appellate courts over whether companies could be on the hook for asbestos-containing components or replacement parts they didn't build or distribute. The state's highest court is set to hear arguments in Trenton on a bid by Ford Motor Co. and other businesses to overturn a 2018 Appellate Division ruling finding that manufacturers may be held liable for the failure to warn about the risks of asbestos in components that were...

