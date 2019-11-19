Ironman Triathlon Co. Faces Stock-Drop Suit After $190M IPO

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 5:33 PM EST) -- A proposed class of shareholders is taking the company that runs the Ironman triathlon brand to Oregon federal court, accusing it of lying about its financial prospects leading up to its $190 million initial public offering, causing the company's stock to plummet when it later revealed that revenues were down. The shareholders, led by named plaintiff Cherry Fu, told the court in a complaint filed Monday that China's Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd., as well as underwriters including Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., had claimed leading up to the offering that Wanda...

