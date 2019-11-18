Real Estate Rumors: Morgan Reed, CVS, Russell Galbut

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:56 PM EST) -- Real estate firm Morgan Reed Group is hoping to get $33 million with the sale of a Miami property, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The company is looking to sell 7205 NE Fourth Ave., a 127,562-square-foot building that is 89% leased to a variety of tenants that use the space for office, showroom and gallery purposes, according to the report. CVS is planning to open a store close to Wrigley Field in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The drugstore is planning to have ground-floor space at 1035 W. Addison St., a...

