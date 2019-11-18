DOJ Will Move To Kill Decades-Old Film Studio Rules

Law360, Washington (November 18, 2019, 7:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it will move to eliminate rules that have governed major film studios for 70 years, saying the industry has outgrown a need for the court orders. The so-called Paramount consent decrees came out of a DOJ enforcement action over allegations that the major film studios of the late 1930s illegally fixed motion picture prices and monopolized the film distribution and movie theater markets. The decrees went into force in 1949, bar the studios from owning both distribution and exhibition operations, and ban a number of distribution practices. While the decrees had no expiration date,...

