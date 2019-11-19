Survivors, Families Sue Japanese Co. Over Navy Collision

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 2:49 PM EST) -- The survivors and families of seven sailors killed in a collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship have sued the ship’s charterer for more than $287 million in damages, saying the company is responsible for reckless and negligent conduct by the ship’s crew. In a pair of suits lodged Monday, the survivors and family members said that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, a Japanese company known as NYK Line, is liable for the negligence of the ACX Crystal’s crew, which failed to both perform an evasive maneuver to avoid collision and warn the USS Fitzgerald of the impending collision,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS