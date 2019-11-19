Citing Oath, Judge Sends Former Och-Ziff Exec To Prison

Law360, New York (November 19, 2019, 5:23 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge sentenced a former executive at Och-Ziff Capital Management Group to three months in prison on Tuesday for lying to investigators, saying he felt compelled to do so by the oath he took to "do equal right to the poor and to the rich." Michael Leslie Cohen, the former head of New York-based Och-Ziff's European office, was charged last year in a 10-count indictment accusing him of defrauding an investor by failing to disclose a conflict of interest. Cohen pled guilty in May to a single count of making false statements to investigators during a 2013 investigation into...

