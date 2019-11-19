Apple Takes A Bite Out Of IPhone Pixel Count Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday trimmed a proposed class action against Apple, temporarily nixing claims that the tech giant misrepresented its iPhone screen size and blocking the two consumers who brought the suit from pursuing it as a nationwide class action. Named plaintiffs Christian Sponchiado of California and Courtney Davis of New York had urged U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. to allow them to pursue discovery against Apple in hopes of representing a nationwide class, arguing the judge didn't need to decide yet whether they had standing to represent plaintiffs outside their home states. But Judge Gilliam ruled...

