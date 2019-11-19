Insurer Says Senior Center's Biometric Suit Isn't Covered

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 4:37 PM EST) -- Church Mutual Insurance Co. filed a suit in Illinois federal court Monday, asking a judge to declare that a biometric privacy suit launched against a senior living center's affiliate doesn't qualify for coverage under any of the several types of insurance it issued to the center. The Wisconsin-based insurer claims "there is no coverage" for Angela Webster's proposed biometric privacy class action against Triad Senior Living Inc. under the policies it issued in 2018 and 2019. Webster's state court suit against Triad claims she was required to scan her fingerprint to clock in and clock out at the Oklahoma-based senior center's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS