Kyrgyzstan, Construction Biz Fight Over $25M Bill For Road

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 7:02 PM EST) -- The Kyrgyz Republic and a Turkish construction company have teed up in a D.C. federal court to decide how a $25 million bill the country’s transportation ministry ran up should be paid, a month after a federal judge approved the award. The republic told U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Monday that it had no business paying its ministry’s bills, while the Istanbul-based Entes Industrial Plants Construction and Erection Contracting Co. argued that it would be impossible for the company to get paid otherwise, following Contreras’ approval of the arbitration award last month. The dispute stems from delays related to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS