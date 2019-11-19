Logitech Buyers Denied Cert. As Alsup Raps Both Sides' Attys

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:06 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup denied class certification to Logitech customers alleging the company falsely advertised its Z200 speakers, expressing disappointment with both sides’ counsel for failing to disclose sooner that the lead plaintiff was a three-time convicted felon. In a 10-page order Monday, the California federal judge denied class certification on the grounds that named plaintiff and proposed class representative James Porath is a three-time convicted felon with a lengthy and recent criminal record, saying it is unacceptable to “saddle a class” with such a representative. Judge Alsup said Porath cannot be trusted as a fiduciary to lead the class....

