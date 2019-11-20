Key Aspects Of DOJ's Gov't Procurement Antitrust Initiative

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 4:14 PM EST) -- On Nov. 5, the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice announced a major new initiative focused on antitrust enforcement in the area of public procurement. This new initiative, named the Procurement Collusion Strike Force, is focused on “deterring, detecting, investigating and prosecuting antitrust crimes ... in government procurement, grant and program funding.” The strike force unites Antitrust Division prosecutors, 13 U.S. Attorneys' Offices across the country and investigators from four of the major federal Offices of the Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a joint effort to deter and prevent collusion in government procurement. The initiative...

