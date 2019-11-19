PDVSA Contractor Gets 18 Months In Prison For Bribery

Law360, Houston (November 19, 2019, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Venezuelan native who paid bribes to secure lucrative energy contracts with Petroleos de Venezuela SA was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison by a federal judge in Houston and ordered to continue making payments on a $9 million judgment against him. Darwin Enrique Padron-Acosta, who was living in Florida when he began paying the bribes, was indicted in September 2016 and pled guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States that October. Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Gray Miller to give him 40 months in prison, while Padron-Acosta sought probation. Judge Miller said he found the conduct of Padron-Acosta and...

