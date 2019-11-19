Two Sigma’s PE Arm Clinches Debut Fund With $1.2B In Tow

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 12:18 PM EST) -- The private equity arm of New York hedge fund Two Sigma Investments LLC said Tuesday it has completed fundraising for its first fund after securing $1.2 billion from limited partners, with plans to target sectors like energy, fintech, real estate and transportation. The fund, called Sightway Capital I LP, comes from Two Sigma unit Sightway Capital LP, according to a statement. The fund is focused on “building companies in financial services and real assets,” according to the press release, and investments are expected to cover the aforementioned sectors and others. The fund will seek both platform and add-on investments. "With the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS