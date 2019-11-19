Trump Can’t Freeze ‘Apprentice’ Contestant's Defamation Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 12:50 PM EST) -- A New York state appellate judge has declined to put the brakes on a former "Apprentice" contestant’s lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of smearing her by denying her sexual misconduct allegations. On Monday, Justice Dianne T. Renwick of the New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division denied Trump’s motion for an interim pause of Summer Zervos’ case pending the outcome of other requests to dismantle her suit. A divided New York state appeals court ruled in March that the defamation suit can move forward. Three out of five judges on that panel said at the time that the U.S. Constitution doesn't protect...

