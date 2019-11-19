Texas High Court Asked To Ax Claims By Beyonce's Dad

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 10:55 PM EST) -- A former attorney for Mathew Knowles, the father of pop superstar Beyonce, has asked the Texas Supreme Court to upend a lower court's ruling that kept alive Knowles' claims that the lawyer overcharged him for poor-quality work. Attorney Shannon Lang asked the Lone Star State's highest court Friday to take another look at the August ruling by the appeals court, which rejected Lang's effort to use a state free speech law to quickly defeat Knowles' allegations. In her bid for the justices to take up her case, Lang said the appeals court had wrongly interpreted the Texas Citizens Participation Act. The...

