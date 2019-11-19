US Can't Hear Nissan Ex-CEO Pay Scandal Suit, Court Told

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:05 PM EST) -- Nissan Motor Co.'s embattled former chairman and the automaker's current top brass maintained Monday that U.S. courts don't have jurisdiction to hear a Michigan pension fund's securities fraud suit claiming the ex-chairman's alleged financial misconduct in Japan blew back on investors. Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested a year ago by Japanese authorities amid allegations he underreported his income and misused company funds, pressed his bid to dismiss a putative class action in Tennessee federal court from the Jackson County Employees' Retirement System. The Jackson County fund — which alleged investors were duped into buying Nissan securities at inflated prices because of...

