2 Epstein Guards Charged With Faking Inmate Checks

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 10:04 PM EST) -- Two guards at the facility where wealthy financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein killed himself while being held pending sex trafficking charges pled not guilty on Tuesday to faking mandatory inmate checks on the night of Epstein's death. An indictment made public on Tuesday alleges that Tova Noel, 31, and Michael Thomas, 41, signed forms falsely stating they had checked in on inmates on the night that Epstein hanged himself in his cell at the Manhattan Correctional Center. Both pled not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn and were granted $100,000 bail. They are scheduled to appear again on...

