​​​​​​​Juice Seller's Heirs Say Coca-Cola Is Stealing His Story

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 10:32 PM EST) -- Coca-Cola and the heirs of juicemaker Hubert Hansen are facing off in a California bench trial this week over who controls the name and image of the long-deceased juice purveyor, which are used in several brands owned by the beverage giant. Three of Hansen's grandchildren — Jeanne Hansen, Timothy Hansen and Maureen Todd — are suing as co-trustees of the Hubert Hansen Intellectual Property Trust, and seeking damages from Coke and Monster Beverage Corporation, from which Coke acquired the Hansen's brands. The trial has been split up into multiple phases, with the first phrase addressing only the ownership of the name...

