NYC Ballot Measure Likely Signals Modest Land Use Changes

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 4:29 PM EST) -- On Nov. 5, New York City voted yes on five ballot measures that amend the New York City Charter, concerning ranked-choice voting, the Civilian Complaint Review Board, ethics and government, the New York City budget and land use. These ballot measures were the culmination of many months of work by the Charter Revision Commission. The commission was created by the City Council under Local Law 91, and given the mandate to conduct a comprehensive review of the New York City Charter. The impetus behind the commission’s broad mandate was likely twofold. First, it had been almost 30 years since the city...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS